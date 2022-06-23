16 highly rated Dubai private schools by area: a guide

Tens of thousands of expatriates move to Dubai every year to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

Finding the right neighbourhood in which to settle down and a suitable school nearby for those with children rank high on the priority list when deciding to relocate.

As a rule of thumb, the further away from the sea, the cheaper the rent. Across the board, both rent and sales prices are on the rise — but an oversupply in recent years means many areas are cheaper than they once were.

With so many districts on offer, it can be hard to choose how to strike the right balance between finding the right home and living somewhere that isn't a million miles away from your child's school.

Here, The National has put together a list of some of the most popular residential areas in Dubai and the best rated schools nearby.

Al Barsha area (including Al Barsha 1 and 2 and Al Barsha south)

The popular Al Barsha area is home to school rated outstanding in education rankings. Photo: RTA

Name: Kings School Al Barsha

Location: Al Barsha second

Curriculum: UK

Grade/Year: FS 1 to Year 13

Rating: Outstanding

Tuition fees: Dh53,622 to Dh106,404

---------

Name: GEMS Dubai American Academy

Location: Al Barsha South

Curriculum: US

Grade/Year: KG 1 to — Grade 12

Rating: Outstanding

Tuition fees: Dh61,190 — Dh86,260

Jumeirah (including Jumeirah 1, 2 and 3)

A villa in an old compound in Jumeirah 3. Victor Besa / The National

Name: GEMS Jumeirah Primary School

Location: Jumeirah 3

Curriculum: UK

Grade/Year: FS1 to Year 6

Rating: Outstanding

Tuition fees: Dh40,865 — Dh51,511

---------

Name: Jumeira Baccalaureate School

Location: Jumeirah 1

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate

Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12

Rating: Very good

Tuition fees: Dh59,356 — Dh89,034

Jebel Ali

Nakheel say the new Jebel Ali Village development will be an upgrade on the old villas. Photo: Nakheel

Name: Jebel Ali School

Location: Jebel Ali

Curriculum: UK

Grade/Year: FS 1 to Year 12

Rating: Very good

Tuition fees: Dh45,891 — Dh94,000

---------

Name: The Winchester School

Location: Jebel Ali

Curriculum: UK

Grade/Year: ECC to Year 13

Rating: Very good

Tuition fees: Dh13,822 — Dh30,835

---------

Name: Delhi Private School

Location: Jebel Ali

Curriculum: Indian

Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12

Rating: Very good

Tuition fees: Dh10,298 — Dh14,416

Dubailand

Miracle Gardens in Dubailand. Pawan Singh / The National

Name: Fairgreen International School

Location: Dubailand

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate

Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12

Rating: Good

Tuition fees: Dh50,000 — Dh88,000

---------

Name: The Aquila School

Location: Dubailand

Curriculum: UK

Grade/Year: FS1 to Year 9

Rating: Good

Tuition fees: Dh45,000 — Dh66,000

---------

Name: South View School LLC

Location: Dubailand

Curriculum: UK

Grade/Year: FS 1 to Year 10

Rating: Good

Tuition fees: Dh43,000 — 61,500

Sports City, Motor City and JVC

JVC has a mix of villas, townhouses and apartments. Antonie Robertson / The National

Name: Victory Heights Primary School

Location: Sports City

Curriculum: UK

Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12

Rating: Very good

Tuition fees: Dh36,576 — Dh49,877

---------

Name: JSS International School

Location: Jumeirah Village Circle

Curriculum: Indian

Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12

Rating: Very good

Tuition fees: Dh15,483 — 40,401

Oud Metha

Pupils arriving in school buses on the first day of in-person learning at Indian High School in Oud Metha, Dubai. Ruel Pableo / The National

Name: Lycee Francais International

Location: Oud Metha

Curriculum: French

Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12

Rating: Very good

Tuition fees: Dh26,922 — Dh56,936

---------

Name: The Indian High School

Location: Oud Metha

Curriculum: Indian

Grade/Year: Grade 5 to Grade 12

Rating: Very Good

Tuition fees: Dh5525 — Dh10,465

Arabian Ranches

Many families who live in Arabian Ranches stay long term. Ruel Pableo / The National

Name: Jumeirah English Speaking School

Location: Arabian Ranches

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate

Grade/Year: FS 1 to Grade 13

Rating: Outstanding

Tuition fees: Dh41,829 to 94,805

---------

Name: Ranches Primary School

Location: Arabian Ranches

Curriculum: UK

Grade/Year: FS 1 to Year 6

Rating: Very good

Tuition fees: Dh46,630 — Dh56,992