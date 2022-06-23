16 highly rated Dubai private schools by area: a guide

Tens of thousands of expatriates move to Dubai every year to embark on a new chapter in their lives.
Finding the right neighbourhood in which to settle down and a suitable school nearby for those with children rank high on the priority list when deciding to relocate.
As a rule of thumb, the further away from the sea, the cheaper the rent. Across the board, both rent and sales prices are on the rise — but an oversupply in recent years means many areas are cheaper than they once were.
With so many districts on offer, it can be hard to choose how to strike the right balance between finding the right home and living somewhere that isn't a million miles away from your child's school.
Here, The National has put together a list of some of the most popular residential areas in Dubai and the best rated schools nearby.
Al Barsha area (including Al Barsha 1 and 2 and Al Barsha south)
Name: Kings School Al Barsha
Location: Al Barsha second
Curriculum: UK
Grade/Year: FS 1 to Year 13
Rating: Outstanding
Tuition fees: Dh53,622 to Dh106,404
---------
Name: GEMS Dubai American Academy
Location: Al Barsha South
Curriculum: US
Grade/Year: KG 1 to — Grade 12
Rating: Outstanding
Tuition fees: Dh61,190 — Dh86,260
Jumeirah (including Jumeirah 1, 2 and 3)
Name: GEMS Jumeirah Primary School
Location: Jumeirah 3
Curriculum: UK
Grade/Year: FS1 to Year 6
Rating: Outstanding
Tuition fees: Dh40,865 — Dh51,511
---------
Name: Jumeira Baccalaureate School
Location: Jumeirah 1
Curriculum: International Baccalaureate
Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12
Rating: Very good
Tuition fees: Dh59,356 — Dh89,034
Jebel Ali
Name: Jebel Ali School
Location: Jebel Ali
Curriculum: UK
Grade/Year: FS 1 to Year 12
Rating: Very good
Tuition fees: Dh45,891 — Dh94,000
---------
Name: The Winchester School
Location: Jebel Ali
Curriculum: UK
Grade/Year: ECC to Year 13
Rating: Very good
Tuition fees: Dh13,822 — Dh30,835
---------
Name: Delhi Private School
Location: Jebel Ali
Curriculum: Indian
Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12
Rating: Very good
Tuition fees: Dh10,298 — Dh14,416
Dubailand
Name: Fairgreen International School
Location: Dubailand
Curriculum: International Baccalaureate
Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12
Rating: Good
Tuition fees: Dh50,000 — Dh88,000
---------
Name: The Aquila School
Location: Dubailand
Curriculum: UK
Grade/Year: FS1 to Year 9
Rating: Good
Tuition fees: Dh45,000 — Dh66,000
---------
Name: South View School LLC
Location: Dubailand
Curriculum: UK
Grade/Year: FS 1 to Year 10
Rating: Good
Tuition fees: Dh43,000 — 61,500
Sports City, Motor City and JVC
Name: Victory Heights Primary School
Location: Sports City
Curriculum: UK
Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12
Rating: Very good
Tuition fees: Dh36,576 — Dh49,877
---------
Name: JSS International School
Location: Jumeirah Village Circle
Curriculum: Indian
Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12
Rating: Very good
Tuition fees: Dh15,483 — 40,401
Oud Metha
Name: Lycee Francais International
Location: Oud Metha
Curriculum: French
Grade/Year: Pre-primary to Grade 12
Rating: Very good
Tuition fees: Dh26,922 — Dh56,936
---------
Name: The Indian High School
Location: Oud Metha
Curriculum: Indian
Grade/Year: Grade 5 to Grade 12
Rating: Very Good
Tuition fees: Dh5525 — Dh10,465
Arabian Ranches
Name: Jumeirah English Speaking School
Location: Arabian Ranches
Curriculum: International Baccalaureate
Grade/Year: FS 1 to Grade 13
Rating: Outstanding
Tuition fees: Dh41,829 to 94,805
---------
Name: Ranches Primary School
Location: Arabian Ranches
Curriculum: UK
Grade/Year: FS 1 to Year 6
Rating: Very good
Tuition fees: Dh46,630 — Dh56,992