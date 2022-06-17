UAE summer break 2022: when do school holidays begin and when does the new year start?

Pupils will return to school on August 29 for the start of the new academic year

June 30. Sabir Thomakut plays in the sand on Jumeirah open beach while his sister, Saher, plays in the background on the first day of the long weekend. June 30, Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National)
Anam Rizvi
Jun 17, 2022
The two-month long summer holidays are nearly here.

The last day of class at most schools will be on July 1 or during the first week of July, depending on the curriculum and school management.

Private and public school pupils will return to school on August 29 for the start of the 2022/23 academic year.

When do schools break for summer?

Schools across the country vary but all will close within the same week.

For example, private operator Taaleem, which runs a dozen schools, set the last day of this term for Wednesday, July 6, and pupils will return on Monday, August 29.

Others such as Delhi Private School Dubai will close for holidays on Friday, July 1, and open for the new term on August 29.

Schools are allowed some flexibility in their calendar, as long as they complete a certain number of days in the year.

In 2022/23, the school year will be longer by two days.

Pupils will attend school for 186 days in the current academic year, and will have classes on 188 days next year.

Authorities announced the academic calendar for three years at all public and private schools in the UAE in 2020, to allow families to plan their holidays in advance.

Updated: June 17, 2022, 9:42 AM
