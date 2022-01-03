Parents step in to help with teaching shortages at Dubai school

Dubai College says community pulled together to ensure classes could return after several teachers test positive

Kelly Clarke
Jan 3, 2022

Several parents who are trained teachers pitched in at their local school after a number of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Dubai College had faced scaling back classes but was able to open as planned on Monday when parents volunteered to help.

Most of the 950 pupils at the Al Sufouh school, one of the city's oldest, were in classrooms for lessons.

“Staff and pupils were smiling as they returned to school this morning and seem pleased to have returned for the new year,” principal Michael Lambert told The National.

“We have more than 92 per cent of pupils in school today and we continue to follow our health and safety protocols as before.

“We are immensely lucky to be supported by fully trained parent volunteers who help to cover lessons for teachers who are absent, and we are optimistic that it will be business as usual this term.”

About 30 private schools in Dubai had to close their doors and switch to distance learning for the first week of term due to Covid-19 cases in the community.

Among them were 26 of the 28 schools in the Gems Education group, along with Kent College Dubai and Victory Heights Primary School.

Updated: January 3rd 2022, 5:40 AM
