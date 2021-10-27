Dubai teen who sent application from hospital given $500,000 scholarship

A Dubai teenager has been awarded a scholarship valued at Dh1.8 million ($500,000).

Pritvik Sinhadc, 16, an Indian living in Dubai, who battled stage-four renal failure last year, was named one of 100 winners by Rise, a global initiative that supports bright young people.

Tens of thousands of pupils from around the world applied for a scholarship.

The Indian teenager sent off his 100-page form from his hospital bed, including a dissertation looking at the chemical signatures of mass extinctions.

As part of the programme, the Dubai College pupil will receive access to a lifetime of benefits, including a scholarship to a university of his choice, mentorship and potential funding for future ventures.

“I only found out on Monday and my mind was blown,” Pritvik told The National.

“I just remember my mother was looking at my phone and she saw a notification pop up that confirmed I was a Rise winner. I was spellbound.

“My grandmother has been in ICU for some time so it was really uplifting news during a difficult time. She was thrilled and I think it gave her a boost too.”

Sole winner from the UAE

Pritvik was the only person picked from the UAE.

The winners, who hail from 42 countries, were selected after a rigorous process.

Pritvik Sinhadc pictured with the iPad he received from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, last year when in hospital. Photo by Indira Dharchaudhuri

The application stage opened in November and the eight-month selection process included peer reviews, live evaluations and an interview with an expert panel.

“The whole idea behind Rise is to support winners who want to help and benefit others,” Pritvik said.

“Throughout my community, I have witnessed colossal ecological upheavals caused by premeditated environmental negligence.

“In the future I want to carry out research into this field to try and combat existential climate threats.

“I’ll be heading to university next year, so with this scholarship, the financial element will be taken care of.

“I’m looking at campuses in the UK and US. I want to study under the best minds possible.”

Overcoming the odds

Born with 50 per cent renal function, Pritvik’s health took a downwards turn last year and he was told he required an urgent kidney transplant.

As his condition worsened and his parents struggled to get the treatment covered under his medical insurance, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, stepped in to offer support.

Within days, the teen underwent surgery at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, with his father as his donor. He has since made a good recovery, thanks to the intervention from Sheikh Mohammed.

“I submitted all the Rise application documents from the ICU last year, so I try not to let my health stop my future vision,” he said.

“As of now my treatment is slowly stabilising.

“By the end of this year, hopefully, things should be in a better state and my immune system stronger.”

The author of three books, including a 60-page text on palaeontology that he wrote when he was just seven, Pritvik plans to study for a career in astrobiology and astrophysics.

Over the next few years, the teenager will have access to the $500,000 funding, as and when he needs it.

The majority will go towards a four-year, postsecondary scholarship at an accredited university, including tuition and a living stipend.

Pritvik will also receive a technology package that will provide laptops and tablets.