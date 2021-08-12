Pupils across the UAE celebrate GCSE success

GCSE 1 Gems Wellington International School student George Moussa, from Egypt, who achieved six grade nines, celebrates his results with his family.

Delighted pupils across the UAE are celebrating GCSE joy after receiving their results on Thursday morning.

School principals praised the efforts of young learners who achieved sterling results after grades were assessed, after the pandemic meant formal exams were scrapped for the second consecutive year.

Teachers used a method of combining pupils’ performances in mock exams, coursework and essays to establish grades.

The impressive results mirror the performance of A-Level pupils who received their grades earlier this week.

“I’m really happy with my results and I would like to say a really big thank you to all my teachers who’ve supported me continuously over the past two years and helped me become the person I am today,” said Gems Wellington International School student George Moussa, from Egypt, who achieved six grade nines.

A result system based on a grading of one to nine was established in 2017, with a nine grade being the highest possible score – the equivalent of a high A*, and a grade eight representing a lower A* result.

"It is with immense pride that I congratulate the Year 11 students today,” said Simon Jodrell, principal of Dubai British School Emirates Hills.

“The commitment to a two-year course in such uncertain times has been incredible.

“Today they have been rightly rewarded with a set of outstanding results that both reflects their personal effort and achievements and, will stand them in good stead as they enter the sixth form.”

The pass rate at Dubai British School Emirates Hill was 100 per cent, with 38 per cent of students achieving the equivalent of an A* grade.

Students in the UK were also expected to record best-ever results on Thursday, reflecting the trend in the UAE.

Dubai’s Safa Community School also enjoyed a 100 per cent pass rate, much to the delight of principal Leanne Frid who praised both the staff and pupils at the school for achieving such high results.

“Our teaching staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure our students were provided with the opportunities to succeed despite facing so many challenges throughout the year,” she said.

“I also want to congratulate our students as I know what a hard 12 months this has been but these results are a reflection of their hard work.”

Schools and students in Abu Dhabi were also overjoyed at the results achieved.

“This year’s GCSE results at Brighton College Abu Dhabi are outstanding, and after nearly two years of really difficult circumstances, our pupils thoroughly deserve them,” said Simon Corns, headmaster of Brighton College Abu Dhabi, where a third of students received a grade nine result.

“I pay warm tribute to our wonderful pupils and to their outstanding teachers who, together have secured these fantastic results.”