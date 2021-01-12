Dubai’s Dh1 million lottery: Filipina mum will not sleep hungry after winning jackpot

A single mum from the Philippines who used to send almost all of her salary back home to support her family won Dh1 million.

Nina Elmina Sanchez, 32, entered a raffle draw by Al Ansari Exchange after wiring Dh186 to her elderly father.

The reward programme allows customers who are sending money back home to enter a draw to win the jackpot, luxury cars and other prizes.

Ms Sanchez, who moved to Dubai a year ago to work as a hotel receptionist, said the prize will significantly improve their lives.

She earns about Dh2,000 a month and supports her 12-year-old son and her parents, who live in the Philippines and rely on her income.

"There were times when I sent nearly all of my salary back home," Ms Sanchez told The National.

“I wouldn’t have any money left and would rely on my sister and cousin here to help me. But, now everything is going to change. It still feels like a dream – I cannot believe it.

“Sometimes, I would have to sleep hungry, but my family and friends here did really help me.”

Nina Elmina Sanchez was announced as the winner during a live stream on Tuesday. Image: Al Ansari Exchange

Ms Sanchez was at work when she received the call that she had won, but thought it was a prank call.

She was announced as the winner in a live stream on Tuesday.

Ms Sanchez will put part of the funds in savings to secure her son’s education.

Last week, an Indian man in Oman struck lucky with a Dh20 million jackpot from Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket raffle.

He is splitting the prize with seven of his colleagues, with each receiving Dh2.5 million.

Abdussalam NV, 28, will use his slice of the big-money haul to support charity, save for his children’s education and expand his business.

The windfall is just the latest good news for Mr NV, whose wife recently gave birth. He has yet to see his new son because his wife travelled to India for the delivery, but is eager to meet him.

The family man was in danger of missing out on his dream win when organisers were unable to contact him. Mr NV had provided two incorrect phone numbers when buying the raffle ticket.

Its organisers appealed for help and he was declared the winner on January 3 after colleagues spotted the plea.

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

