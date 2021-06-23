Manager of chocolate factory in Dubai accused of seeking bribes from suppliers

Frenchman also allegedly sold company property for personal financial gain

Dubai chocolate factory manager allegedly asked suppliers to pay him $145,000 in exchange for business. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dubai chocolate factory manager allegedly asked suppliers to pay him $145,000 in exchange for business. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The manager of a chocolate factory in Dubai has been accused of seeking bribes from suppliers in exchange for business.

The defendant, 53, who is from France, allegedly asked suppliers in China and Lebanon to pay him $145,000 (Dh532,875).

Judges at Dubai Criminal Court were told the incidents happened between the end of 2015 and 2019 but came to light only when the factory’s head of accounts was overseeing the purchase of new shelves.

“I noticed the old shelves were missing and when I asked staff, I was told the defendant had sold them and taken the profit,” said the accounts manager, 45, from India.

Growing suspicious, the accountant head inquired further and discovered the manager had allegedly sold old machinery and boxes for personal gain.

“I informed the financial manager of my findings and he ordered an audit that revealed other irregularities by the defendant, including seeking bribes from suppliers.”

The man was fired and told to return Dh93,000 he had made by selling items owned by the factory.

Read More

Dubai Police arrested a man over a major car-dealing fraud plot. Pawan Singh / The National Man tried to bribe Dubai police officer with Dh50,000 in cash, a Mercedes and Rolex

Court told manager took bribes in Dubai to ignore Dh8.6m debt

Jail time and millions in fines for defendants involved in DP World bribery case

“Two weeks after this happened we discovered that he had also sold two machines worth $14,000 and taken the money,” the accounts manager said.

After a police report was lodged, the defendant denied wrongdoing and said the sums he received were commission and the Chinese supplier had sent him the money as a gift.

“I didn’t inform my employer about it because it's between me and the supplier,” the accused told prosecutors.

“The machines I'm accused of selling were damaged, as per a report by Dubai Municipality, and I handed them over to be destroyed.”

The next hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Updated: June 23, 2021 11:49 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
From Italy to Zanzibar, here's 25 places perfect for an Eid Al Adha holiday. Unsplash/Joshua Earle

Eid Al Adha: 26 quarantine-free getaways within 7 hours of the UAE

Travel
Al Baik, a fast food chain from Saudi Arabia, is known for its broasted chicken. Instagram / @albaik

Al Baik: Why is the broasted chicken brand from Saudi Arabia so popular?

Food
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. AP

Czech Republic v England ratings: Coufal 7; Sterling 7, Saka 7

Football
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read