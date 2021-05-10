Dubai Police launch Covid-19 safety campaign for Eid Al Fitr

People walk around in the Al Karama area of Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National (PAWAN SINGH)

Dubai Police have launched a major Covid-19 safety drive for Eid Al Fitr.

Thousands of officers will be on patrol during the long weekend, while hundreds of volunteers will remind the public to take precautionary measures.

It is the second year the holiday is being observed during the pandemic.

Authorities have already called on citizens and residents to avoid large gatherings and refrain from exchanging gifts and food, encouraging people to send Eid greetings online instead.

Police will enforce virus rules – including the need to wear masks and maintain the three-metre rule when in public – on land and sea as part of an extensive campaign.

Mosques, where Eid prayers are being held, will be closely monitored to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.

“We will have 3,000 officers and 500 patrols in tourist destinations working each shift,” said Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi, director of the Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police.

The senior officer said 111 ambulances and 72 fire engines would be deployed.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, traffic director for the force, said security plans would be implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow and a safe and enjoyable Eid.

He said fines must be issued to people not wearing masks in person.

“If it was not issued in the person’s presence, they can come to the department and we will look into that,” he said.

Brig Al Mazroui urged the public to avoid large gatherings and adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

Action will be taken against those who flout the rules, he said.

Earlier this year, police broke up a series of gatherings, including a yacht party, a desert event and a private function at a home, for breaching safety measures.

Police issued fines of Dh50,000 to the organiser and Dh15,000 to participants in each case.

“There will be no warnings this time before a fine is issued because people are already well aware of what the precautionary measures are,” he said.

“The fines will be issued at once for those found breaking the rules.”

#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management emphasizes the importance of adhering to Covid-19 precautionary measures, avoiding large gatherings, and family visits during Eid to ensure the safety of society. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 10, 2021

Twenty-four security patrols and 85 officers on foot will monitor nine beaches.

There will be another 21 sea patrols, more than 150 lifeguards and 18 bicycles and motorbike patrols at beaches.

Abu Dhabi Police also reminded the public to abide by the rules on gatherings and parties during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

According to the latest rules in the capital that were issued on February 7, up to 10 family members can gather together but they must wear face masks and remain at least two metres apart.

Anyone found breaking Covid-19 safety rules will be fined. The host will be fined Dh10,000 and each individual who attends crowded gatherings and parties at homes will be fined Dh5,000, said officials.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)