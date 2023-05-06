Abu Dhabi Police release crash video warning drivers not to tailgate

Abu Dhabi Police have shared a video on social media highlighting the dangers of leaving insufficient space between vehicles.

The video shows a car tailgating another on a four-lane highway in the emirate.

As the driver behind moves at high speed towards the emergency lane, the vehicle side-swipes the car in front.

Both cars spin out of control and veer across the four lanes, into the central reservation.

Police said drivers will be fined Dh400 for tailgating and given a penalty of four black points on their licence.

#فيديو | بثت #شرطة_أبوظبي بالتعاون مع مركز المتابعة والتحكم وضمن مبادرة "لكم التعليق" فيديو لحادث بسبب عدم ترك مسافة أمان كافية . #درب_السلامة #لكم_التعليق pic.twitter.com/ZvvSMwcc3v — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) May 5, 2023

If they cause an accident, they will have to pay a fine of Dh5,000 within three months to avoid their car being impounded and auctioned.

In 2021, Abu Dhabi Police issued more than 45,000 tailgating fines.

Police have also said it is the responsibility of motorists to move into lanes on the right-hand side of the motorway if travelling at slower speeds to help avoid such incidents.

Cameras in the emirate are equipped with the latest monitoring technology and can identify both vehicles – the one in front and the other that is tailgating.

New traffic measures were introduced at the start of April on the first and second left-hand lanes of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road.

Motorists travelling below 120kph on sections of the major Abu Dhabi motorway could receive fines of Dh400.

The third lane and the last lane, for use by heavy vehicles, will not include minimum speed requirements, police said.

The maximum speed limit for the route, which links Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will remain at 140kph.