Abu Dhabi Police issue more than 45,000 tailgating fines in 2021

Abu Dhabi Police issued more than 45,000 tailgating fines last year.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the police reminded motorists to follow the rules and keep to a safe distance on the roads.

The force said drivers will be fined Dh400 for tailgating ($108) and will receive four black points on their licence, according to a statement on state news agency Wam.

If they cause an accident, they will have to pay a fine of Dh5,000 within three months to avoid their car being taken to a public auction yard.

The force said reckless drivers try to intimidate other motorists by driving closely behind them. By flashing their headlights they force other drivers to change lanes in a hurry which can cause serious accidents.

Officials urged motorists to leave a safe distance between vehicles at all times and be extra careful during bad weather when visibility is low.

Cameras in the emirate are equipped with the latest monitoring technology and can detect both vehicles – the one in front and the other that is tailgating. Fines will be issued to both drivers if they fail to maintain a safe distance between them.