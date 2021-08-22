Man convicted of assaulting Dubai police officers while drunk launches appeal

A man sentenced to jail for physically assaulting two police officers in Dubai while drunk is appealing his conviction.
Dubai Criminal Court was told the incident happened about 11.30pm on a road in JBR on February 15.
Officers patrolling the area said the 48-year-old man, originally from New Zealand, attacked them after they stopped him to ask why he was not wearing a mask.
“He shoved my colleague who fell on the ground, then sat on his chest,” one officer said.
“When I tried to handcuff him, he grabbed my genitals.”
The man was restrained by the officers and taken into custody.
“I respect police and I respect the law. It's not true that I would try to assault police officers,” he said in court.
After being sentenced to six months in prison and subsequent deportation, his lawyer took the case to the appeals court seeking acquittal.
“Clear discrepancies in the statements of both officers were overlooked by the lower court in the absence of a lawyer to defend my client,” Awatif Mohammed of Al Rowaad Advocates said in court.
She told judges that in the police report, the officers said the man tried to assault them but was not able to because they could control him using zip ties.
“But during prosecution investigations, they said he actually assaulted them and gave details they didn’t mention before and said they used handcuffs, not zip ties.”
She told judges the officers testified that they stopped the man to question him about the act of drinking, which is no longer a crime, and not to ask about his face mask.
The Court of Appeal has yet to reach a verdict on the case.
