Man convicted of assaulting Dubai police officers while drunk launches appeal

A man was convicted of physically assaulting two Dubai police officers. Pawan Singh / The National

A man sentenced to jail for physically assaulting two police officers in Dubai while drunk is appealing his conviction.

Dubai Criminal Court was told the incident happened about 11.30pm on a road in JBR on February 15.

Officers patrolling the area said the 48-year-old man, originally from New Zealand, attacked them after they stopped him to ask why he was not wearing a mask.

“He shoved my colleague who fell on the ground, then sat on his chest,” one officer said.

“When I tried to handcuff him, he grabbed my genitals.”

The man was restrained by the officers and taken into custody.

“I respect police and I respect the law. It's not true that I would try to assault police officers,” he said in court.

After being sentenced to six months in prison and subsequent deportation, his lawyer took the case to the appeals court seeking acquittal.

“Clear discrepancies in the statements of both officers were overlooked by the lower court in the absence of a lawyer to defend my client,” Awatif Mohammed of Al Rowaad Advocates said in court.

She told judges that in the police report, the officers said the man tried to assault them but was not able to because they could control him using zip ties.

“But during prosecution investigations, they said he actually assaulted them and gave details they didn’t mention before and said they used handcuffs, not zip ties.”

She told judges the officers testified that they stopped the man to question him about the act of drinking, which is no longer a crime, and not to ask about his face mask.

The Court of Appeal has yet to reach a verdict on the case.

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

The Bio Favourite holiday destination: Either Kazakhstan or Montenegro. I’ve been involved in events in both countries and they are just stunning. Favourite book: I am a huge of Robin Cook’s medical thrillers, which I suppose is quite apt right now. My mother introduced me to them back home in New Zealand. Favourite film or television programme: Forrest Gump is my favourite film, that’s never been up for debate. I love watching repeats of Mash as well. Inspiration: My late father moulded me into the man I am today. I would also say disappointment and sadness are great motivators. There are times when events have brought me to my knees but it has also made me determined not to let them get the better of me.

Women & Power: A Manifesto Mary Beard Profile Books and London Review of Books

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

