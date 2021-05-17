Arabian Travel Market: Hygiene now 'number one demand' from travellers, say hotel owners

Arabian Travel Market DXB A raft of measures to support the hospitality sector were set out at Dubai's Arabian Travel Market, including a one-month trial to ease Covid-19 rules for bars, restaurants and live venues. Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: None for National.)

Hygiene is the number one demand from guests and diners, above luxury or value for money, hotel industry chiefs said.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought unseen levels of scrutiny from the public and now positive reviews about cleanliness are critical.

"It used to be the case that cleaning staff were kept in the background but now they are being put front and centre by hotels," Michel Augier, Middle East and Africa regional director for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, told The National at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

“There has obviously always been a focus on cleanliness – but now it is like never before.”

Quote While we are over the worst of it, we certainly need to keep the precautions in place

Following news Abu Dhabi is to allow quarantine-free travel from July 1, Mr Augier said he was optimistic, but operators had to remain vigilant.

“While we are over the worst of it, we certainly need to keep the precautions in place,” he said.

“Look at how touchpoints like lift buttons are being cleaned regularly throughout the day,” he said, adding interest from guests about cleaning was at an all-time high.

His company was one of many that had to adapt to the demand for evidence of hotels going above and beyond.

Michel Augier says hotel guests want to see cleaners on patrol, not hidden away. Pawan Singh / The National

“Each one of our hotels has a 'hygiene hero' who champions the protocols in each property,” he said.

“And we are developing touchless technology that allows guests to check-in and access their rooms all through their phones,” he said.

Michael Zager, chief operating officer of Hospitality Management Holding, which runs 10 hotels in the Middle East, said the pandemic quickly changed the industry.

“When 9/11 happened, security was a completely different ball game the very next day,” he said.

“Something similar is happening with hygiene as a result of the pandemic.

"Hygiene was always crucial but the pandemic has created an extra layer of importance.”

Michael Zager said young people in particular would travel abroad as soon as possible. Pawan Singh / The National

He also said UAE authorities tackled the pandemic to the point where major in-person events, such as ATM, which runs this week at World Trade Centre, can cater for thousands of people.

“ATM could easily have been cancelled, but it was important to send a message,” said Mr Zager, whose company runs the Coral brands and will soon open its Ecos Hotel near the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

“Every barometer is showing we are on the road to recovery and people want to travel again.”

He said travel restrictions have created a hunger for travel, especially among younger people.

“Millennials, in particular, want to travel. They want an experience and expect value for money,” he said.

“They are living for now and are not just saving their money for when they are 75, something that might never come.”

While he predicted the industry was on the road to recovery, it could be several years before the Gulf and wider region return to normal trading.

“You have to be positive, especially after the success of the vaccination drive. But you also have to be realistic,” said Mr Zager.

“It could be three, four or five years before we return to normal, whatever that normal will be.

“We just have to take it month by month or quarter by quarter for now.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Abu Dhabi GP Saturday schedule 12.30pm GP3 race (18 laps) 2pm Formula One final practice 5pm Formula One qualifying 6.40pm Formula 2 race (31 laps)

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Gertrude Bell's life in focus A feature film At one point, two feature films were in the works, but only German director Werner Herzog’s project starring Nicole Kidman would be made. While there were high hopes he would do a worthy job of directing the biopic, when Queen of the Desert arrived in 2015 it was a disappointment. Critics panned the film, in which Herzog largely glossed over Bell’s political work in favour of her ill-fated romances. A documentary A project that did do justice to Bell arrived the next year: Sabine Krayenbuhl and Zeva Oelbaum’s Letters from Baghdad: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Gertrude Bell. Drawing on more than 1,000 pieces of archival footage, 1,700 documents and 1,600 letters, the filmmakers painstakingly pieced together a compelling narrative that managed to convey both the depth of Bell’s experience and her tortured love life. Books, letters and archives Two biographies have been written about Bell, and both are worth reading: Georgina Howell’s 2006 book Queen of the Desert and Janet Wallach’s 1996 effort Desert Queen. Bell published several books documenting her travels and there are also several volumes of her letters, although they are hard to find in print. Original documents are housed at the Gertrude Bell Archive at the University of Newcastle, which has an online catalogue.



How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

