RAK Ceramics wraps up Dubai Design Week with launch of successful initiatives

RAK Ceramics, one of the largest ceramics brands in the world, inaugurated its new Design Hub in the iconic Dubai Design District (d3), the first of its kind in the Middle East, and simultaneously introduced Kludi at this year's Downtown Design.

The RAK Ceramics Design Hub in Dubai Design District is a pioneering initiative in the Middle East and served as a space where professionals and end-users could immerse themselves in RAK Ceramics' innovative products and discover limitless design possibilities. Designed to inspire creativity, the hub featured curated collections, dedicated exhibition spaces, and interactive product installations.

Visitors of the Design Hub can explore innovative materials, fittings, and design elements, making the space not just a showcase but a portal into a realm of avant-garde design possibilities. The location has dedicated exhibition spaces for RAK Ceramics' tiles and sanitaryware collections, and signature creations by renowned designers such as ELIE SAAB, Giuseppe Maurizio Scutellà, Daniel Debiasi, Federico Sandri, and Patrick Norguet, as well as Sahar Madanat, who is the designer behind RAK Ceramics' latest collection of bathroom fixtures, RAK-Remal.

But it isn’t just about aesthetics. The Design Hub is intended to be a space where professionals could collaborate, exchange ideas, and gain insights into market needs. It provides an environment where industry leaders and professionals could network and explore the breadth and depth of what RAK Ceramics can offer to the design world. By engaging directly with the community, the brand aims to better understand their requirements and develop products that meet their evolving needs.

Kludi announced its plans to expand its product range to cover the entire bathroom

In parallel, Kludi made its Downtown Design debut, showcasing its premium brand positioning, innovative product range, and steadfast commitment to German quality and expertise. Kludi's unwavering focus on quality control processes and the use of high-quality materials reflected a tradition that spanned almost a century. Every component is always meticulously scrutinized, ensuring top-notch quality.

Visitors to Kludi's booth saw a wide range of modern and sophisticated bathroom solutions, including faucets, sanitaryware, and other high-design bathroom products that emphasized both aesthetics and functionality. Kludi also introduced new innovations, such as digital shower controls, voice-controlled kitchen fittings, and a variety of shower options. Additionally, Kludi announced its plans to expand its product range to cover the entire bathroom, including ceramic ranges, bathroom furniture, and mirrors.

The RAK Ceramics Design Hub and Kludi's presence at Downtown Design marked significant milestones in design and innovation, offering spaces for creativity, collaboration, and inspiration in the UAE. Both initiatives underlined a commitment to quality, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence in the world of ceramics and design which RAK Ceramics look to continue in the years to come.