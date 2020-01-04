Abu Dhabi Police seize 1.5 tonnes of drugs in 2019

Abu Dhabi Police seized 450kg of drugs and arrested 14 suspects in a raid last month. Abu Dhabi Police

Police in Abu Dhabi seized a total of 1.5 tonnes of drugs last year, including 1.2 million pills.

Officers said traffickers were arrested during smuggling operations and often in cooperation with law enforcement agencies abroad.

The Drug Enforcement Directorate also urged the public to help them by reporting any suspected drug dealing to police on 8002626.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Police seized 450kg of heroin and crystal meth and arrested 14 people.

The drugs were carefully hidden inside compartments in a lorry.

Officers used metal cutters and saws to pull apart the vehicle to find the stash.

Among the most prevalent drugs smuggled into the country is Captagon, a type of amphetamine.

Police across the emirates made records hauls of the drug, including half a tonne being seized in a single shipment last January and 800,000 pills in Jebel Ali Port in July.

11 cabbie-recommended restaurants and dishes to try in Abu Dhabi Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14) Pathemari in Navy Gate for prawn biryani (from Dh12 to Dh35) Abu Al Nasar near Abu Dhabi Mall, for biryani (from Dh12 to Dh20) Bonna Annee at Navy Gate for Ethiopian food (the Bonna Annee special costs Dh42 and comes with a mix of six house stews – key wet, minchet abesh, kekel, meser be sega, tibs fir fir and shiro). Al Habasha in Tanker Mai for Ethiopian food (tibs, a hearty stew with meat, is a popular dish; here it costs Dh36.75 for lamb and beef versions) Himalayan Restaurant in Mussaffa for Nepalese (the momos and chowmein noodles are best-selling items, and go for between Dh14 and Dh20) Makalu in Mussaffa for Nepalese (get the chicken curry or chicken fry for Dh11) Al Shaheen Cafeteria near Guardian Towers for a quick morning bite, especially the egg sandwich in paratha (Dh3.50) Pinky Food Restaurant in Tanker Mai for tilapia Tasty Zone for Nepalese-style noodles (Dh15) Ibrahimi for Pakistani food (a quarter chicken tikka with roti costs Dh16)

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Final results: Open men

Australia 94 (4) beat New Zealand 48 (0) Plate men

England 85 (3) beat India 81 (1) Open women

Australia 121 (4) beat South Africa 52 (0) Under 22 men

Australia 68 (2) beat New Zealand 66 (2) Under 22 women

Australia 92 (3) beat New Zealand 54 (1)

