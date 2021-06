Abu Dhabi Police issue 15,000 fines to drivers flouting pedestrian crossing laws in first half of 2020

A pedestrian crosses the street on Sultan Bin Zayed the first Street in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa/The National

More than 15,000 fines were issued to drivers in Abu Dhabi who failed to give way at pedestrian crossings in the first half of the year.

Police in the emirate have urged motorists to reduce their speed and give priority to crossing pedestrians or face financial penalties.

Officers delivered 15,588 fines in the first six months of 2020 to those flouting regulations, an average of 85 per day.

Motorists can be fined Dh500 and receive six black points if they fail to give pedestrians right-of-way at crosswalks.

Stopping a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing also carries a Dh500 fine.

