Abu Dhabi Art to welcome visitors back this November

Lamya Gargash’s photography was displayed in the exhibition Gateway: Fragments, Yesterday and Today at Abu Dhabi Art in 2019. Reem Mohammed / The National

Abu Dhabi Art will be held in person this winter.

The prestigious art fair will welcome visitors at Manarat Al Saadiyat from November 18 to 21, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday.

Last year's event was held online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, the 13th edition of @AbuDhabiArt will take place 18 – 21 November, at @ManaratSaadiyat and online. The hybrid event follows the success of last year’s online edition. pic.twitter.com/417kUksSFA — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 19, 2021

Exhibits will include installations across the emirate, from Liwa to Al Ain, and extended programming to support the local creative scene throughout the year. Some digital elements introduced last year will be retained.

“Abu Dhabi Art is a platform for cultural connectivity, bringing together artists, galleries, institutions and arts professionals and fostering innovation and creativity by connecting them,” said Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

“Abu Dhabi Art will take part in physical format this year not despite, but because of the challenges that have faced the art ecosystem during the pandemic, because it has been able to adapt and still contribute to cultural growth and to the art market in these challenging times.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors and the community back to the fair this November.”

The Semi Permanent Middle East 2021 creativity festival will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat. DCT

The fair’s 2021 visual campaign is designed by UAE-based artists Ayesha Hadhir, Rawdha Al Ketbi and Shaikha Al Ketbi, and explores the idea of transformation in different environments, from seascapes and the desert to abandoned cities.

“Abu Dhabi is one of the safest places in the world to visit in 2021 and we are excited to announce that we will welcome visitors to our programme at Manarat Al Saadiyat at the end of the year, adhering to all necessary health and safety regulations,” said Saood Al Hosani, undersecretary at the department.

“Abu Dhabi Art is now an important marker in the global cultural calendar, and a key initiative that reflects Abu Dhabi as a culturally active and artistically conscious city.”

More details on the guest artists, curators and emirate-wide programming are expected over the next few months.

Applications are open for galleries wishing to stage exhibitions. More information can be found at www.abudhabiart.ae.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

