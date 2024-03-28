A Closer Look: What next after Gaza ceasefire resolution passed?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

This week, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefirethat is to be “respected by all parties leading to a lasting, sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza.

The E10-crafted resolution passed during the third week of Ramadan, with 14 votes in favour and one abstention from the US.

This is the first time the council has passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

But what does this mean for the people living in Gaza, and how does it leave Israel looking on the world stage?

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's foreign reporter Nada AlTaher to find out whether this means a real step towards peace.

