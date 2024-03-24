UAE sends fifth planeload of relief aid to Chad

The UAE has sent a fifth plane carrying more than 36 tonnes of aid and supplies to the Republic of Chad.

This delivery on Sunday brings the total amount of aid provided during Ramadan to nearly 172 tonnes, including more than 6,000 Ramadan baskets.

The aid is part of a programme supervised by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, aimed at helping families of Sudanese refugees in Chad, as well as the local population of the northern city of Amdjarass and surrounding towns, according to Wam.

The Ramadan baskets contain essential food items such as dates, rice, flour, sugar, oils, grains, baby milk, and other necessities for families in need during the holy month.

Read more Gaza war survivors marking Ramadan in UAE yearn to be reunited with family back home

Additionally, an Emirati plane carrying about 20 tonnes of relief supplies provided by the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation arrived at Amdjarass Airport. These supplies included 500 relief bags containing humanitarian supplies, all intended to alleviate the suffering of poor families during Ramadan.

So far, more than 6,000 poor families in all neighbourhoods of Amdjarass city and surrounding towns have benefited from this initiative in collaboration with the local authority in Amdjarass.

The UAE continues to receive patients and the elderly from poor families at its field hospital in Chad.