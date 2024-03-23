UAE fundraising drive provides over 1 million meals to Gaza during Ramadan

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A donation drive in the UAE helped to provide more than 1 million hot meals to people in Gaza strip during Ramadan.

With Gaza’s population facing starvation caused by the conflict, the Gaza in Our Heart campaign organised by Dubai Cares, was able to provide meals and food baskets as well as waterproof tents.

Dubai Cares, in collaboration with Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid), are working closely with the UN, and diplomatic and non-governmental organisation partners to open aid corridors for the urgent delivery of life-saving supplies.

READ MORE Hunger in Gaza haunts London iftars

Tariq Al Gurg, chief executive and vice chairman of Dubai Cares, said the fundraising drive across the emirates is enabling everyone to help provide emergency relief.

“After getting all approvals we launched the campaign to help our people in Gaza. The campaign managed to provide 1 million meals during Ramadan and we aim to provide a total of 5 million meals by end of the holy month,” Mr Al Gurg said during a charity event on Saturday organised by the newest supporter of the campaign, the Palestinian Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

A woman writes her wish and hangs it on an olive tree during a Gaza fundraising event at World Trade Centre, Dubai. Leslie Pableo for The National

Individuals and businessmen attended the event at Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday to donate vital funds which will enable the delivery of more aid to Gaza.

“The situation in Gaza is very bad. Figures shows that more than 25 children in Gaza died due to starvation. By working with Anera, the donations helped to provide hot meals on spot,” Mr Al Gurg added.

Dubai Cares will run the campaign to the end of the year, with UAE residents urged to contribute directly via SMS, online or by making a direct financial donation through bank deposit.

All the money will deliver directly to Anera.

Sean Carroll, President and CEO of Anera at the Gaza fundraising event World Trade Centre, Dubai. Leslie Pableo for The National

“Each Dh30 of donations will provide a meal to someone in Gaza. Each Dh90 will provide food basket to a family. Dh1600 donation will provide shelter tent for displaced people,” he added.

Sean C. Carroll, President and CEO of Anera, said they have 450 people in Gaza, working to provide more than 100,000 hot meals per day cooked in kitchens.

“Through your generosity and compassion, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the humanitarian crisis. The money from the campaign will reach Anera and we use the money to pay for logistics, purchasing, cooking and distribution the food,” Mr Carroll told The National.

Since October 7, Anera has delivered nearly 22 million meals in Gaza.

Anera also has been delivering medical treatments and supplies, hygiene kits, water, blankets, mattresses, tents, psychological support and other aid to the people of Gaza.

How to donate via Dubai Cares

Members of the community can directly contribute to this campaign by:

· Donating via SMS by texting the word "donation" to 9030, 9090, 9300, 9600 and 9900 to donate Dh30, Dh90, Dh300, Dh600 or Dh900, respectively, through Etisalat by e& and du

· Making online donations at https://www.dubaicares.ae/supports-us/gaza-our-hearts/

· Launching their own campaign on the Dubai Cares crowdfunding platform: https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae/

· Making a direct donation through bank deposit to Dubai Cares' account or with a cheque addressed to Dubai Cares