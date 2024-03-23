Moscow attack: UAE leaders send condolences to President Vladimir Putin

Messages of support come after deaths of at least 133 people at Moscow concert hall

MBZ OFFICIAL APPROVED PORTRAIT.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed sent a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the attacks in Moscow. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court

Mar 23, 2024
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed sent his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the victims of the terror attack on a Moscow concert hall.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar official messages to Mr Putin.

The UAE also bathed its most iconic landmarks in the colours of the Russian flag on Saturday in solidarity with the victims of the attacks.

Some of the landmarks included the Burj Khalifa, Adnoc Headquarters, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Frame.

The Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi was lit up in the colours of the Russian flag in solidarity with the victims of the attack in Moscow. WAM
At least 133 people died and dozens more were injured during the assault on the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier expressed "strong condemnation of these criminal acts" and rejection of "all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law."

Updated: March 23, 2024, 7:37 PM
