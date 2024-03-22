UAE weather: Rain expected this weekend and next week

Light rain is expected across the UAE this weekend and heavier showers at the start of next week after a red weather alert was issued on Friday morning due to fog.

The warning was issued by the National Centre of Meteorology, with Al Ain and Al Nahil areas of Abu Dhabi among those most affected by the foggy conditions.

The meteorology centre also forecast rainfall on Saturday and Sunday in some parts of the country, with clouds expected to form mainly in western and coastal areas on Saturday.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach as high as 26°C on Saturday, according to the Windy app.

It is expected to be a little hotter in Dubai, with the top temperature expected to be 28°C.

Sunday is expected to bring showers, according to the latest forecast.

The temperature is predicted to creep up to 31°C in Dubai on Sunday, around 1pm, according to the latest forecasts from Windy.

In Abu Dhabi, a warm afternoon is expected, with temperatures reaching 30°C.

The rain is expected to continue into next week, with more consistent showers on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to be hotter on Monday than at the weekend, reaching 32°C on Monday.

In Dubai, a similar peak in temperature has been forecast on Monday afternoon.

Things are expected to be different on Tuesday, with more rain expected in both emirates throughout the day.

Temperatures are also expected to be lower on Tuesday, with a peak of 24°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this month the UAE was hit by stormy weather – especially in Dubai.

Conditions were so treacherous in the city that some flights into the city were cancelled. The public was urged to avoid leaving their homes unless necessary, given the hazardous conditions on the roads.

