Jordan's King Abdullah II begins UAE visit

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday arrived in the UAE on a fraternal visit.

He was greeted by President Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, the state news agency Wam reported.

The high-level Emirati delegation welcoming the monarch included Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

King Abdullah's visiting delegation includes the Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh.

King Abdullah regularly visits the UAE in an effort to consolidate the long-standing ties between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed made a state visit to Jordan last month. He held talks with King Abdullah at Basman Palace in Amman. aimed at further bolstering bilateral relations.

The two leaders also explored regional and international issues, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip.