A Closer Look: How you can live a longer, healthier life

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

For centuries people have searched for everything from mythical elixirs of youth to secrets for immortality to stave off the effects of ageing.

Longevity, the act of living a longer and more healthy life, is at the forefront of many people's minds still, with billionaires spending millions a week on treatments to stay forever young.

But is it necessary to spend a fortune to avoid feeling old?

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Health Editor, Nick Webster, to hear not only how far the wealthy are going to achieve eternal youth, but also how you might achieve the same results for next to nothing.

