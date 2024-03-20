UAE Weather: Rain expected in parts of the country from Sunday

Rain is expected in the UAE from Sunday until Tuesday next week, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a chance of heavy downpours with lightning and thunder, as well as a drop in temperatures.

Strong winds are also forecast, with the rain expected to ease by Tuesday.

“Strong winds are also anticipated, shifting from south-easterly to north-easterly and, eventually, north-westerly,” state news agency Wam reported.

“These winds, described as moderate to fresh and potentially reaching strong gusts, could cause blowing dust and sand storms, significantly reducing visibility on the roads.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and be aware of changing weather conditions.”

It was only last week that parts of the UAE were hit by stormy weather – especially in Dubai.

The conditions were so treacherous that some flights into the emirate were cancelled, with many others being diverted.

Residents were urged by authorities to only leave their homes if necessary, given the hazardous conditions on the roads.