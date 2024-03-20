Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received well-wishers at a Ramadan reception in the emirate on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included local dignitaries, senior officials and members of the business community, state news agency Wam reported.

The event was held at Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.

“Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the role played by Dubai’s partnership with the business sector in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and raising the city’s position as a leading global business hub,” Wam said.