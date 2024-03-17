Latest group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrives in UAE

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A 13th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Saturday.

Their arrival is part of a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed to provide medical treatment at UAE hospitals for 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza.

“The initiative is a clear embodiment of the UAE's steadfast humanitarian approach to standing by its brothers and extending a helping hand to them,” state news agency Wam said.

The plane from Al Arish in Egypt landed at Zayed International Airport, carrying 98 Palestinians, including 40 children needing urgent medical assistance for severe injuries and burns, cancer patients and family members.

It brings the number of patients and companions received by hospitals in the UAE to 1,154.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Erin Gore, CEO of World Central Kitchen, at Qasr Al Watan. All photos: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

Also on Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed met Erin Gore, chief executive of World Central Kitchen.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, they explored ways to maximise the delivery of aid to Gaza by land, air and sea.

High on the agenda was the maritime corridor set up last week to bring food aid to Gaza from Cyprus, after the recent arrival of the first ship carrying 200 tonnes of supplies.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to work with the charity to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s residents by all means possible.