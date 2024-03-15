UAE worshippers perform first Friday prayers of Ramadan

Thousands of UAE worshippers have taken part in the first Friday prayers of Ramadan.

Friday prayers are considered the most important of the week by Muslims, and take on even greater significance for many during the holy month.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran.

Large crowds gathered at mosques all over the Emirates on Friday, including at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic – or Hijri – lunar calendar. The holy month began in the UAE on Monday.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which typically lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the moon phase.

Muslims are encouraged to use the month to reflect on their faith, share time with friends and family and take part in acts of charity and generosity to others.

President Sheikh Mohamed last week delivered his best wishes to all observing Ramadan.

“With the start of Ramadan, I extend my best wishes to all those observing the holy month,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X on Sunday.

“May this period of reflection and prayer bring us closer together and strengthen our bonds of unity and compassion. I wish you a blessed Ramadan filled with peace, harmony and spiritual growth.”