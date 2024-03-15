UAE weather: Rain predicted in parts of country over the weekend

Rain is expected to fall in parts of the UAE on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There will be cloudy weather over coastal and northern parts of the country with the likelihood of rain falling, the NCM said.

Saturday night is expected to be humid, continuing into Sunday morning, with winds reaching 35kph in places.

Temperatures will increase on Sunday with a probability of fog forming in some coastal and interior areas.

Mist is forecast for Monday, with the day being “fair to partly cloudy in general”.

Last weekend saw stormy weather over parts of the UAE with flooding in some areas – particularly in Dubai.

Some flights were cancelled to Dubai, with others diverted, due to the severity of the weather.

Residents were warned to only leave their homes if necessary given hazardous conditions on the roads.