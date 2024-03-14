Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pays tribute after death of Emirati business 'pioneer'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute following the death of prominent Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah.

Sheikh Mohammed said on social media that the long-standing entrepreneur, co-founder of the Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group and a former chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was a "business pioneer" in the Emirates.

The Dubai Ruler said Mr Al Naboodah was close with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, the former Ruler of Dubai, and had "learned from his life teachings".

"He was one of the business pioneers in the UAE and formerly the chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X on Wednesday night.

سعيد جمعة النابودة في ذمة الله .. أحد رواد الأعمال في الإمارات .. ورئيس غرفة تجارة دبي سابقاً .. وأحد المقربين من الشيخ راشد رحمه الله حيث تعلم من مدرسته في الحياة ..

— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 13, 2024

"He was also close to Sheikh Rashid, may God have mercy on him, and learned from his life teachings.

"We ask God to grant his family and loved ones patience and solace."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also praised the business leader's contributions and described him as "one of the close associates of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed".

"We offer our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones," he said.

The Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group confirmed the death of its co-founder in a message on X.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mr Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, one of the esteemed founders of Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group," the post said.

"May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and provide comfort to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Mr Al Naboodah's age and cause of death were not disclosed.

The Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group was established by Mr Al Naboodah with his brother Mohammed in 1958.

The enterprise has a number of core interests, including civil engineering, real estate, logistics and renewable energy. It employs about 10,000 people.