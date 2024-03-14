Fire breaks out at The Torch tower in Dubai Marina

A fire broke out at one of Dubai Marina's tallest buildings on Thursday evening.

Rescue teams were called to the blaze at The Torch tower.

The fire started in a restaurant on the ground floor about 8pm, according to an update sent to residents of the building. Residents were not affected and the tower was not evacuated.

Police, fire and ambulances were at the scene and part of the street outside was cordoned off.

Fire incident at The Torch building in Dubai Marina. Fire fighters appear to be concentrating on the Shami Gourment restaurant beneath it, and the Fine Mart convenience store, which is full of smoke. Tower does not appear to have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/Cv6ccPWMTc — Greg Tanner (@ragoflex) March 14, 2024

"The emergency services were called and attended the blaze," the update read.

"The fire was extinguished and the incident was concluded by 9pm and did not affect any other parts of the building."

The building has seen a spate of fires in recent years.

A discarded cigarette butt was blamed on a fire at the building in August 2017.

Read More Dubai Torch tower blaze: residents thought it was a false alarm

That blaze forced many of the 475 residents to seek alternative accommodation.

In February 2015, the same building was hit by a serious fire that started on the 51st floor. It underwent extensive renovation and repairs following the accident.