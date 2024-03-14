A Closer Look: Who is behind the UAE's free iftar meals this Ramadan?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

During Ramadan, it is traditional for fasting Muslims to come together and share iftar after the sun sets.

For many low-income workers, there is the opportunity to gather and receive a free meal from charitable organisations embracing the tradition of giving during the holy month.

Some are even being offered small iftar meals through their car window at red traffic lights.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Ali Al Shouk who has been witnessing these acts of kindness and finding out who is behind them.

Read more

Ramadan 2024: Hundreds break fast at iftar tents under UAE humanitarian drive

Dubai non-profit sets goal of giving half a million free iftar meals to labourers

Non-profit hands out iftar meals in Dubai: in pictures