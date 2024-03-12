Ramadan 2024: Hundreds break fast at iftar tents under UAE humanitarian drive

Hundreds of people in the UAE came together to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan at iftar tents set up as part of a charitable drive to share the spirit of the holy month with other members of society.

It marked the first iftar of this year's religious festival under a community project established by the Emirates Red Crescent, the charitable arm of the UAE government.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, acting secretary general of the ERC, joined those enjoying the first iftar of Ramadan 1445 at a tent in Abu Dhabi.

Hundreds gathered at the iftar tents across the Emirates on Monday. Wam

The authority had previously announced it would launch its first women-only iftar tents this year, with various sites in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ajman.

The annual iftar project is a crucial part of a wider Ramadan campaign led by the ERC.

On Sunday, the humanitarian body announced a Dh37.6 million ($10.2 million) Ramadan project to support families in need in the UAE and worldwide.

The Ramadan Continuous Giving Campaign, launched on Sunday, will provide millions of people with Eid clothing, Ramadan food parcels and iftar meals, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

It aims to support 1.8 million people in the UAE and 44 countries across Asia, Europe and South America.

Ramadan begins in UAE

Cannon at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi are fired to mark the end of the first day of fasting of the holy month this year. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Ramadan cannon were fired on Monday evening to mark the first iftar of the holy month.

Cannons were fired at numerous sites throughout the UAE to signify the end of the first day of fasting.

In Abu Dhabi, a cannon was fired at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where thousands of worshippers and visitors are expected during the holy month.