Clean-up efforts ramp up after storm sweeps through the UAE

A clean-up operation was under way on Sunday after a major storm swept through the UAE over the weekend.

The situation was slowly returning to normal after torrential rain, along with thunder and lightning, was recorded across much of the country. Rain was still forecast in the east and south on Sunday.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said roads had been drained to clear the flooding, with its buses now operating normally.

A worker drains flood water, caused by heavy rains in Dubai. Reuters

Hazardous weather

The storm which started on Friday evening, mainly in Abu Dhabi, spread to all areas of the UAE early on Saturday and caused localised flooding.

Many parts of the country saw significant amounts of rain with events cancelled, flights diverted, wadis and beaches shut and several roads partially flooded.

Motorists also faced delays with some roads closed and traffic reduced on inter-emirate motorways on Saturday such as Mohamed bin Zayed Road (311) due to the intensity of the downpours.

Dubai Police also reported diversions and water accumulation on Amman Street, Aleppo Street, Al Nahda Street, Al Ittihad Street, Al Khawaneej Street, Al Yalayis Street, and Al Qudra Street.

Pictures on social media showed flood damage to villas.

However, authorities had earlier put an emergency plan in place to mitigate the severity of the storm. Necena, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority outlined preparations at a briefing on Thursday.

Torrential rain lashes Dubai

In Dubai, emergency response teams of about 2,300 people worked around the clock to manage the situation, the emirate’s media office said.

Videos posted to social media by the National Centre of Meteorology showed downpours with waters coursing through rain-swollen wadis and dams.

Other footage on Storm Centre, a popular channel that tracks the country’s weather, showed torrential rain, hail and flooded roads.

Other videos showed a more picturesque aspect of the rain, such as a flowing waterfall in Ras Al Khaimah’s Wadi Ghalila and the desert of Sharjah turning green.

On Saturday evening, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road was operating as usual. The emirate's marine transport services were also back to normal.

The latest storm comes about a month after a two-day depression swept across the UAE. Eight years ago to the day, a powerful storm wreaked havoc in parts of the country.

The NCM forecast a chance of rainfall on Sunday for the east and south of the country.

It said temperatures are expected to increase and warned of fog on Monday morning.

Further cloudy weather over islands and coastal areas is forecast later on Monday, with high humidity expected.

The rest of the week is forecast to be more settled.