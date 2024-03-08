UAE weather live: Abu Dhabi and Dubai brace for rain and thunderstorms

<p>UAE authorities have warned residents of particularly&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/11/04/dubai-police-seize-24-vehicles-for-reckless-driving-during-rainy-weather/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">dangerous weather</a>&nbsp;expected over the coming days.</p><p>In a special broadcast on Thursday evening authorities said the country would be affected by unstable weather, including&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/06/uae-weather-more-thunderstorms-and-heavy-rainfall-on-the-way/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">heavy rain, thunder and lightning</a>, with&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/12/uae-weather-safety-alert-as-dubai-and-abu-dhabi-lashed-by-rain-thunder-and-lightning/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">flooding</a>&nbsp;in areas.</p><p>Motorists were warned of expected poor visibility and water pooling, plus high winds. The bad weather is expected to begin on Friday evening and ease off on Sunday.</p><p>Authorities warned fines would be imposed on anyone risking their own lives or the lives of others.</p><p>Al Dhafra and Al Ain are expected to be affected first, then Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and then Ras Al Khaimah.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/07/dubai-abu-dhabi-storm-weather/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>