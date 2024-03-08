LATEST UPDATES
Downpour near the Masdar and AUH airport area. Victor Besa / The national

UAE weather live: Abu Dhabi and Dubai brace for rain and thunderstorms

Heavy rainfall expected to sweep through the country at the weekend

LATEST UPDATES
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Heavy rainfall forecast across UAE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • Temperatures to dip to 15°C and 16°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
  • Rough conditions in Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman over weekend
  • Weather expected to calm by 11pm on Sunday
LATEST
MAP
PICTURES AND VIDEO

UAE wadis in full flow as storms sweep the country

UAE wadis in full flow as storms sweep the country

Heavy rain falls in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

A pupil gets carried to her school bus on a rainy morning at Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning. Photos: Victor Besa / The National

A pupil gets carried to her school bus on a rainy morning at Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning. Photos: Victor Besa / The National

Updated: March 08, 2024, 11:10 AM