A Closer Look: Who are the new Emirati astronauts?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

After 24 months of rigorous training, Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, along with 10 American astronauts, graduated from training at a Nasa ceremony held in Houston, Texas.

They are now eligible for future missions to the ISS, the under-construction Lunar Gateway and, one day, the Moon.

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's Space Editor Sarwat Nasir who spoke to the two graduates after the ceremony about their hopes for the next small step in their careers.

