UAE weather: More thunderstorms and heavy rainfall on the way

More thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall are on the way after most of the UAE was hit by storms this week.

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for most parts of the country.

Thunder, lightning, rain and hail hit the Emirates in the space of a few hours on Tuesday, with hailstones in Al Ain causing disruption on the roads.

Global weather forecaster Windy predicts stormy weather will hit the country from 10pm on Friday, before intensifying overnight into Saturday, with heavy showers, thunder and lightning to continue all weekend.

But the weather is expected to calm by 11pm on Sunday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise slightly to 29°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai on Friday, with the mercury soaring to 31°C inland.

However, residents should prepare for a cold snap, with cooler evening temperatures set to dip to 15°C and 16°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, on Sunday.

In its weekly bulletin, the NCM warned of “unstable weather conditions” on Friday that will be accompanied by “rainfall of different intensities”.

It will be partly cloudy, with strong winds of up to 55kph.

The conditions are set to worsen overnight by Saturday, with a decrease in temperatures and strong winds of up to 65kph, before calming to 45kph on Sunday.

The sea will be rough throughout the weekend in Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

