UAE launches investigations team to ensure retailers honour Ramadan discounts

The UAE has launched an investigations team to ensure that retailers are adhering to discount offers announced for Ramadan.

The team aims to protect consumer rights and prevent discrepancies between advertised and actual prices during the holy month.

Ramadan is the holiest and most important month of the year for Muslims, and is marked by fasting and prayer.

This year it is expected to start on March 10 or March 11 and will be followed by Eid Al Fitr around April.

Leading retailers across the country have announced price reductions that are set to benefit millions of people from next week.

The move aims to ease the financial burden on consumers amid concern over rising prices.

Abdullah Sultan Al Fan Al Shamsi, assistant undersecretary for the monitoring and follow-up sector at the Ministry of Economy, said the investigations team is part of the UAE's commitment to protecting consumer rights and maintaining market integrity.

He said the team will include members from the Ministry of Economy, economic development departments across the country, and other ministries and federal authorities.

The Ministry of Economy has carried out 620 inspections of retailers so far this year, following a total of 96,200 across various markets in 2023.

“These efforts revealed 6,545 violations, highlighting our continuous commitment to consumer protection,” Mr Al Shamsi said.

The ministry is also working on increasing consumer awareness of their rights and the laws on prices.

“Our goal is not only to monitor but to also educate the public about their rights and the mechanisms in place to protect those rights,” he said.

He encouraged consumers to report any discrepancies or violations they come across by calling 8001222.