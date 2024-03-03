President Sheikh Mohamed visits captain injured in Somalia terrorist attack

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday visited Capt Mohammed Al Nuaimi, who is receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital for injuries sustained in the recent terrorist attack in the Republic of Somalia.

The incident claimed the lives of several members of the UAE Armed Forces who were providing training to the Somali armed forces as part of the military co-operation between the two countries.

During the visit Sheikh Mohamed inquired about Capt Al Nuaimi’s health, wishing him a quick recovery, and was briefed by doctors on the progress of his treatment.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the resilient spirit and exceptional morale of members of the nation's armed forces, acknowledging their dedication, loyalty and unwavering commitment to lifting the country's stature and honour.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Maj Gen Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and senior officials and high-ranking Armed Forces officers.