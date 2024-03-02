Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets King Hamad in Bahrain

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Manama on Saturday on a visit to Bahrain.

Sheikh Khaled met King Hamad at Al Sakhir Palace, underscoring the historic ties between the UAE and Bahrain.

He conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed to the King, wishing him and the people of Bahrain continued progress and prosperity, and relations between the two countries further success, Wam news agency said.

King Hamad expressed his deep satisfaction with the strength of ties between Bahrain and the UAE and commended the Emirates on its successes.

Earlier, Sheikh Khaled was greeted on arrival by Prince Salman bin Hamad, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and fellow dignitaries.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister #Salman_bin_Hamad Al Khalifa receives the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, upon HH’s arrival to the Kingdom of #Bahrain… pic.twitter.com/RPN1z6KzoG — أخبار سمو ولي العهد (@BahrainCPnews) March 2, 2024

The visit by Sheikh Khaled, who was accompanied by a delegation of senior UAE officials, aims to strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest, deepen bilateral relations and fulfil the shared aspirations of the leadership and citizens of the UAE and Bahrain, Wam news agency reported.