Sheikh Mohammed says Dubai Boat Show's journey mirrors that of the emirate

The evolution of Dubai International Boat Show over the decades mirrors Dubai’s journey as a global maritime and tourism destination and an international hub that connects people, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed made his comments after taking a tour of the 30th edition of the boat show which is running in Dubai Harbour until Sunday.

“The event is also a unique example of how the UAE has used its historical strengths to deliver platforms for new ideas, innovation and technologies that can shape the future of vital sectors,” said Sheikh Mohammed, reported Dubai Media Office.

“The confluence of the global marine industry here is yet another testament to Dubai and the UAE’s pursuit of excellence, and the country’s commitment to creating new opportunities that can steer the world towards a brighter tomorrow.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid a visit to the boat show on Friday. Wam

Also paying a visit to the boat show on Friday was Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, who said the event was as a reminder of Dubai’s rich maritime heritage and its pivotal role in nurturing strong global partnerships.

This year's boat show features more than 1,000 brands and 200-plus boats from internationally renowned shipyards.