A Closer Look: Inside Dubai's dazzling superyacht event

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

This week Dubai welcomes hundreds of luxury boats and thousands of yachting enthusiasts as the 30th International Boat Show opens.

The usual opulence was on show, paired with a display of colourful supercars to wow visitors who were either looking to take a peek into the lives of the wealthy, or shopping.

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's One Carlo Diaz about the top themes from this year's event and what high-end yacht buyers prioritise when choosing their vessel.

Note: The Flying Fox, referred to as the largest yacht in the world, will no longer be making an appearance at the event

