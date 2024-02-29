Abu Dhabi restaurant shut down after rats and insects found in kitchen

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down by authorities for breaching food safety rules.

The Toshka Cafeteria in Al Zahiyah was closed on Wednesday after inspectors discovered it was flouting health and safety regulations, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said.

The restaurant had been given several warnings over hygiene and food being stored in unclean areas.

Insects and rats were also found in the kitchen, and authorities said the violations posed a health risk to customers.

“The cafeteria flouted the food safety rules. There were several high-risk reasons such as [the] spread of insects,” the authority said in a statement.

“There is also a presence of rodents, and the neglect of the cleanliness in the facility.”

The restaurant will remain closed until the issues have been rectified.

Inspectors regularly visit restaurants in Abu Dhabi to protect public health and ensure they are complying with food safety requirements.

Members of the public are urged to report any food safety concerns by calling the Abu Dhabi government contact centre on 800 555.