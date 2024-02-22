Dubai Police launch Dh3m get-fit Ramadan charity drive

Dubai Police will harness the power of sport in a bid to raise millions of dirhams for good causes under a new Ramadan fundraising drive.

The force is teaming up with Dar Al Ber Society, one of the UAE's leading charitable organisations, to encourage the public to get active during the upcoming holy month while helping others.

The campaign aims to win the support of up to 100,000 people across the emirate – and deliver a Dh3 million boost to a variety of humanitarian projects in the Emirates and beyond.

“It is a good chance to be active and donate for good causes during Ramadan," said Maryam Al Matroushi, chairman of the Athletes Council at Dubai Police, at a press conference on Thursday.

"Our aim is to reach 100,000 people and raise Dh3 million. It is a community initiative to support charity work through sport.”

Among the highlights of the schedule will be a series of obstacle course competitions taking place as part of the annual Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, from March 14 to 21.

People will also have the chance to work up a sweat in 30-minute sport sessions alongside police officers during the first week of Ramadan.

Further details on this event, including how to register, and other planned activities will be released later.

“Representatives from Dar Al Ber society will be at the locations to collect donations from participants. There will be a link on their website to pledge donations,” Ms Al Matroushi added.

Dubai's Adnoc Pro League football sides will also be raising awareness of the initiative and encouraging fans to donate to help hit the fundraising goal.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic – or Hijri – calendar because it is believed to be the month in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically 29 or 30 days depending on the moon phase.

As well as abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is also a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran and focus on charitable acts to help those less fortunate.

This year's Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11, but this date will be confirmed closer to the time by the country's moon-sighting committee.

