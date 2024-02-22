A Closer Look: Dubai hosts summit on combatting counterfeits

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Dubai this week hosted law enforcement authorities from the region at this year's Middle East North Africa IP Crime Conference.

As an industry which earns criminals billions of dollars every year, discussions around intellectual property crime ranged from how to reduce offences to best practices for catching the perpetrators.

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's Ali Al Shouk to find out what is being done to combat the illicit activity.

