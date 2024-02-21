Phased road closures in Dubai due to UAE Tour cycling event

Motorists in Dubai have been advised to leave their homes earlier tomorrow to avoid delays on the emirate's roads due to the UAE Tour 2024 cycling event.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) warned traffic would be delayed by 10 to 15 minutes at certain junctions while the cyclists ride past from 12.30pm to 4pm on Thursday.

Here is the route of the #UAETour 2024, held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Please set out early to reach your destinations smoothly, as traffic will be temporarily suspended for 10-15 minutes at specific street intersections while runners are passing,… pic.twitter.com/t3gekCxSpr — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 21, 2024

"Please set out early to reach your destinations smoothly, as traffic will be temporarily suspended for 10-15 minutes at specific street intersections while runners are passing, in co-ordination with Dubai Police," the RTA wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The route begins on Oud Metha Road before taking in Al Maktoum Bridge, Baniyas Street, Al Khaleej Street, Al Wasl Street, Al Safa Street and Financial Centre Street.

Later in the day, it will take in locations such as Umm Sequim Street, Al Qudra Road, Saih Al Salam Street, Expo Road, Garn Al Sabkha Street, First Al Khail Street before finishing close to Palm Jumeirah.

The tour began on Monday, February 19 and will conclude with the seventh and final stage on Sunday, February 25.