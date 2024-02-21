Intellectual property crime 'more lucrative than drugs for criminals'

Criminal gangs are making more money from intellectual property crimes than drug trafficking, a Dubai conference was told on Tuesday.

While purchasing a fake handbag or watching sporting events on non-official streams might initially seem mostly harmless, with the only people losing out being companies already so rich they would never notice, the reality is very different, Dubai Police said.

They warned that money raised through the purchase of fake items is often used to fund other nefarious activities, not least drug trafficking.

Intellectual property (IP) crimes had created a revenue in recent years of $43 billion in the EU alone, said a senior police official.

This is much higher compared to $28 billion from drug-related activities.

“Crimes related to intellectual property are becoming more dangerous that drug-related crimes. There needs to be global legislations and amendments on laws to face IP crimes, now we are in the metaverse and AI era,” said Maj Gen Dr Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly, assistant commander-in-chief for Quality and Excellence and head of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA) at Dubai Police.

“The digital revolution presents new challenges in the IP crimes such as the ownership of patent rights created by AI or trademarks in the new virtual world.

“Organised crime [gangs] use social media to promote their fake goods.”

He made his comments during a keynote address at the Middle East North Africa IP Crime Conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

Funding other crimes

A major issue with IP crimes is that the revenue is often used to fund other criminal activities, said another leading member of Dubai Police.

“IP crimes can be used to fund other crimes,” said Dr Jorge Garate, from the Excellence and Pioneer department at Dubai Police and a member of the EIPA.

Ahmed Musabih, director general of Dubai Customs. Photo: Dubai Police.

The definition of an IP crime, he said, was when somebody manufactures, sells or distributes counterfeit or pirated goods.

This included patents, trademarks, industrial designs or literary and artistic works, for commercial gain.

“The IP crimes include electronics, luxury products, accessories, pharmaceuticals, vehicle parts, recorded music, movies and more,” he said.

Dubai Police have received almost 1,300 reports about IP crimes since 2019 with officers arresting almost 1,340 suspects. The estimated street value of the fake products was Dh8.7 billion.

Protecting the rights of intellectual property was gaining greater importance amid global economic changes related to digital rights, said Ahmed Musabih, director general of Dubai Customs.

“Dubai Customs dealt with around 333 intellectual property disputes that involved 15 million counterfeit items, with a value of Dh73.4 million last year,” said Mr Musabih.

Major sports event are another target of criminal gangs who often broadcast illegal coverage of football and boxing matches, said Malek Hannouf, chairman of the Gulf Brand Owners group.

The UAE updated its legislation and increased the punishments in 2021 to crack down on the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit items.