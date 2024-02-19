Al Ain sets world record for largest bouquet of flowers

Al Ain Municipality has achieved a Guinness World Record with a bouquet of natural flowers which has gone on display at a flower festival.

The municipality has created a flower arrangement that covers 49 metres with more than 7,000 blooms of different kinds, and stands seven metres tall, state news Wam reported.

The bouquet is on display at the Al Ain Flower Festival until March 14.

The festival includes 40 flower sculptures as well as 11 other artworks distributed through the park.

The UAE is no stranger to setting world records.

Five Guinness World Records were broken across two emirates on New Year's Eve alone.

Two records were achieved in Ras Al Khaimah, following an eight-minute fireworks and drone display to celebrate the New Year.

At Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, a 40-minute fireworks display, featuring 5,000 drones, broke four records in terms of duration, quantity and design intricacy.

In Dubai last year, the Hollywood-style Hatta mountain marker in Dubai broke the record for the tallest landmark sign.

Guinness World Records awarded the sign, which is 19.28 metres tall, the title of “Tallest Landmark Sign”.