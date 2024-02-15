A Closer Look: How Dubai's World Governments Summit set the stage for change

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Pressing issues facing the planet – from the wide-ranging impact of conflict in Gaza to the climate change crisis – were on top of the agenda at Dubai's World Governments Summit this week.

More than 25 world leaders, technology trailblazers, industry experts and even Nobel laureates came together to help shape the debate on the future of global governance.

President Sheikh Mohamed described the event as the UAE's "responsible invitation to the whole world" to join the dialogue – and the international community answered the call.

There was plenty of action to go along with the talk too, including an agreement to help limit global temperature rises and plans to launch air taxi services in Dubai by 2026.

Here, host Nick Webster hears from The National's John Dennehy on the key developments and announcements that emerged from a three-day summit aiming to change the world for the better.

