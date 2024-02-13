Latest updates
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, at the Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The summit runs through Feb. 10. Photographer: Prakash Singh / Bloomberg

Modi in UAE live: India PM to address thousands at Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi

Leader due to speak at World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday before inaugurating Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple

KEY INFO
  • India PM in two-day visit to the UAE
  • Mr Modi to address 60,000 Indians at Zayed Sport City stadium in Abu Dhabi
  • Cultural programme at stadium planned before speech
  • Modi to speak at World Governments Summit on Wednesday
  • India leader to inaugurate UAE capital's first Hindu temple
Updated: February 13, 2024, 7:54 AM