Updated: February 13, 2024, 7:54 AM
Modi in UAE live: India PM to address thousands at Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi
Leader due to speak at World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday before inaugurating Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple
KEY INFO
- India PM in two-day visit to the UAE
- Mr Modi to address 60,000 Indians at Zayed Sport City stadium in Abu Dhabi
- Cultural programme at stadium planned before speech
- Modi to speak at World Governments Summit on Wednesday
- India leader to inaugurate UAE capital's first Hindu temple
More Stories