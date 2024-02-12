UAE President offers condolences to family of Emirati officer killed in Somalia

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday extended his condolences to the family of Colonel Mohamed Al Mansouri, a member of the UAE armed forces who died in a terrorist attack in Somalia.

Sheikh Mohamed visited the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi to express his sympathies, also commending Colonel Al Mansouri's service and dedication to his country and its people.

He was one of four members of the UAE armed forces killed in the attack, announced on Sunday by the Ministry of Defence, alongside an officer from the Bahrain Defence Force.

The bodies of the four men were repatriated to Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also paid tribute to the men who lost their lives.

READ MORE UAE Armed Forces members killed in Somali attack are repatriated

“Mercy to the martyrs of the Emirates as they perform their duties in maintaining security and stability wherever they are,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Pride and glory go to the UAE as it performs its duties in establishing peace and security in the region and the world for the good of humanity.”

The other three men were identified as staff warrant officers Mohamed Al Shamsi and Khalifa Al Balushi, and Cpl Suleiman Al Shehh.

The military personnel were in Somalia to train Somali armed forces. They were killed while undertaking their duties as part of an agreement between the two countries.